Dr Dolor Entertainment pioneer Osadolor Asemota, popularly known as Dr Dolor releases his highly anticipated debut album dubbed ‘Unexpected.’

The body of work comes after his “I Go Pay” single, in a video that features BBNaija Winner Mercy Eke aka “Lambo”.

This 14-track album features artistes like Teni on “Love,“ Hotkid, Afin Osha, Nikita and Ryan Omo. The DDE Stars also delivered on “Prosperity“.

Writing credits go to Klem, Suppa and the DDE all stars, while production credit goes to Tayoristar, 4Tunez, Jasynths, Suppa and Magic.

Sound engineering was done by Milla Mix.