By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki for winning the just concluded election in Edo State.

He also urged him to show grace and humility in victory.

In a statement today, Buhari also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission in its handling of the election process in the State.

“My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.”

“I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

“Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”

He commended the people of Edo State, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.