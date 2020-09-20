By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Governor Godwin Obaseki winner of the Edo State Governorship election held on Saturday.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, announced the total result of the election on Sunday afternoon.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC who scored 223,619 votes.

Obaseki won in 13 of the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State, while Ize-Iyamu won in five states.

The governor even defeated Ize-Iyamu in his Orhionmwon Local Government. Obaseki got 13,445 votes, while Ize-Iyamu got 10,458, a margin of almost 3,000 votes.

The Returning Officer said having scored the highest number of votes in the election and met all constitutional requirements he declared Obaseki and his running mate Philip Shuaibu reelected as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively. According to the Returning Officer, 557,443 persons were accredited for the election. Out of this figure, 540,342 people cast their votes. However 12,835 votes were rejected for various electoral infractions. Fourteen political parties participated in the election. However it was clear from the beginning that it was a straight two-horse race between Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu.

Edo Governorship results at a Glance

LGA APC PDP AKOKO EDO 22,963 20,101 EGOR 10,202 27,621 ESAN CENTRAL 6,719 10,794 ESAN NORTH EAST 6,556 13,579 ESAN SOUTH EAST 9,237 10,563 ESAN WEST 7,189 17,434 ETSAKO CENTRAL 8,359 7,478 ETSAKO EAST 17,011 10,668 ETSAKO WEST 26,140 17,959 IGUEBEN 5,199 7,870 IKPOBA OKHA 18,218 41,030 OREDO 18,365 43,498 ORHIONMWON 10,458 13,445 OVIA NORTH EAST 9,907 16,987 OVIA SOUTH WEST 10,636 12,659 OWAN EAST 19,295 14,762 OWAN WEST 11,193 11,485 UHUNMWODE 5,972 10,022