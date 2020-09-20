By Kazeem Ugbodaga
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Governor Godwin Obaseki winner of the Edo State Governorship election held on Saturday.
INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, announced the total result of the election on Sunday afternoon.
|
LGA
|
APC
|
PDP
|
AKOKO EDO
|
22,963
|
20,101
|
EGOR
|
10,202
|
27,621
|
ESAN CENTRAL
|
6,719
|
10,794
|
ESAN NORTH EAST
|
6,556
|
13,579
|
ESAN SOUTH EAST
|
9,237
|
10,563
|
ESAN WEST
|
7,189
|
17,434
|
ETSAKO CENTRAL
|
8,359
|
7,478
|
ETSAKO EAST
|
17,011
|
10,668
|
ETSAKO WEST
|
26,140
|
17,959
|
IGUEBEN
|
5,199
|
7,870
|
IKPOBA OKHA
|
18,218
|
41,030
|
OREDO
|
18,365
|
43,498
|
ORHIONMWON
|
10,458
|
13,445
|
OVIA NORTH EAST
|
9,907
|
16,987
|
OVIA SOUTH WEST
|10,636
|12,659
|
OWAN EAST
|
19,295
|
14,762
|
OWAN WEST
|
11,193
|
11,485
|
UHUNMWODE
|
5,972
|
10,022
Oshiomhole and TINUBU buried politically in Edo state today.