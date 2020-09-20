Obaseki

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Governor Godwin Obaseki winner of the Edo State Governorship election held on Saturday.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, announced the total result of the election on Sunday afternoon.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC who scored 223,619 votes.
Obaseki won in 13 of the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State, while Ize-Iyamu won in five states.
The governor even defeated Ize-Iyamu in his Orhionmwon Local Government. Obaseki got 13,445 votes, while Ize-Iyamu got 10,458, a margin of almost 3,000 votes.
The Returning Officer said having scored the highest number of votes in the election and met all constitutional requirements he declared Obaseki and his running mate Philip Shuaibu reelected as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively.
According to the Returning Officer,  557,443 persons were accredited for the election. Out of this figure, 540,342 people cast their votes. However 12,835 votes were rejected for various electoral infractions.
Fourteen political parties participated in the election. However it was clear from the beginning that it was a straight two-horse race between Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu.
Edo Governorship results at a Glance

LGA

APC

PDP

AKOKO EDO

22,963

20,101

EGOR

10,202

27,621

ESAN CENTRAL

6,719

10,794

ESAN NORTH EAST

6,556

13,579

ESAN SOUTH EAST

9,237

10,563

ESAN WEST

7,189

17,434

ETSAKO CENTRAL

8,359

7,478

ETSAKO EAST

17,011

10,668

ETSAKO WEST

26,140

17,959

IGUEBEN

5,199

7,870

IKPOBA OKHA

18,218

41,030

OREDO

18,365

43,498

ORHIONMWON

10,458

13,445

OVIA NORTH EAST

9,907

16,987

OVIA SOUTH WEST

 10,636 12,659

OWAN EAST

19,295

14,762

OWAN WEST

11,193

11,485

UHUNMWODE

5,972

10,022

 