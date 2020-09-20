By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A 10-man Chelsea have crumbled at home to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

A red card issued by the referee was instrumental to Chelsea’s defeat as they controlled the game until the red card.

Sadio Mane was Liverpool’s hero as his brace secured the victory for the visitors.

Andreas Christensen was sent out of the match on added time of first half after he wrestled down goal-bound Sadio Mane.

Liverpool came back in the second half red-hot as Mane broke the deadlock on 50th minute when he headed home a great goal.

Roberto Firmino sent a superb cross into the box. Sadio Mane latched on to it and from close range planted a header inside the left post, leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga beaten.

Mane got his second goal four minutes later after a careless moment from the Chelsea keeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga made a huge mistake and Sadio Mane had an easy task to put the ball into the back of the net.

On 66th minute, Georginio Wijnaldum latched on to a precise pass and found himself one-on-one with the Chelsea keeper. He fired a low shot towards the right side of the net, but Arrizabalaga leapt like a salmon to deny him.

Chelsea missed a penalty on 75th minute through Jorginho. He placed the ball on the penalty spot and sent it towards the bottom right corner. His effort was not powerful enough, though, allowing Alisson to dive and kept the ball out with an excellent save.