Ozo, right and TrickyTee evicted from BBNaija

Housemates were on Sunday shocked when Ozo and Trickytee were evicted from BBNaija House.

Ozoemena is a consultant and entrepreneur, professionally known as “Ozo” was evicted from the BBNaija show..

The 27 year-old from Imo State, Nigeria hugged the remaining contestants and wanted to give his love interest Nengi a final kiss, but she stylishly gave him her cheeks.

The good looking housemate will be missed, as Nengi disclosed that he’s her best friend, when Ebuka asked her what he meant to her.

Also 35-year-old creative artist and Lagos resident Timmy Sinclair, aka Trickytee, said goodbye to housemates on Sunday.

The native of Bayelsa State, Nigeria, told show host Ebuka that he always keeps an open and positive mind on Sundays, since anyone can be evicted.

Trickytee  further revealed that he is counting his blessings.

Read reactions after the two men were evicted. First reactions for Ozo:

Neo, another housemate was also asked whether he thinks Nengi is using Ozo, watch his reply here…

Reactions for Trickytee:

