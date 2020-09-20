Housemates were on Sunday shocked when Ozo and Trickytee were evicted from BBNaija House.

Ozoemena is a consultant and entrepreneur, professionally known as “Ozo” was evicted from the BBNaija show..

The 27 year-old from Imo State, Nigeria hugged the remaining contestants and wanted to give his love interest Nengi a final kiss, but she stylishly gave him her cheeks.

The good looking housemate will be missed, as Nengi disclosed that he’s her best friend, when Ebuka asked her what he meant to her.

Also 35-year-old creative artist and Lagos resident Timmy Sinclair, aka Trickytee, said goodbye to housemates on Sunday.

The native of Bayelsa State, Nigeria, told show host Ebuka that he always keeps an open and positive mind on Sundays, since anyone can be evicted.

Trickytee further revealed that he is counting his blessings.

Read reactions after the two men were evicted. First reactions for Ozo:

Lmao Ozo be like “gimme one last kiss” Nengi: Aired dfkm 😂 pic.twitter.com/KGwrQ16Emm — DANNY WALTER👑🎠 #ShoePlug (@DannyWalta) September 20, 2020

Lmao ozo wan chop kissby 4c….dis nengi na cruise😄😄😄

O ya look away with tears in her eyes she be like…”jo ma wa ko ba mi” pic.twitter.com/IKMKRqCt2H — prime minsiter of nigeria (@tafawabelewa) September 20, 2020

Lmao Ozo to Nengi: I’m sorry I’ve been evicted 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iVRYSocviq — 💚BELOVED™ (@beloved9ty) September 20, 2020

“Lmao Ozo” e shock them ohh 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5aynmjAdRj — THE CHARISMA💥 (@AmeerAleeyou) September 20, 2020

Lmao ozo wan chop lips nengi shenk ham😹😹😹😹😹 vee use ham laugh pic.twitter.com/7cIQyrzXsZ — NOT YOUR REGULAR PIKIN (@Folayf2) September 20, 2020

Lmao Ozo first man to lose 85m and a kiss in 2seconds . pic.twitter.com/gww2Oa7FqZ — certified lover boy (@ezeifeoma_chima) September 20, 2020

EBUKA : Who is OZO to you? NENGI : (follow us for more updates) #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/lnWMgeFg2m — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija____2020) September 20, 2020

Neo, another housemate was also asked whether he thinks Nengi is using Ozo, watch his reply here…

EBUKA : You told OZO to lock up and free the babe. Do you think Nengi is playing Ozo or Ozo is doing too much? NEO : (follow us for more updates) #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/nGmPnbPkiK — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija____2020) September 20, 2020

Reactions for Trickytee:

iCons, we now have to push more than ever because clearly now Big Brother favors Ozone and Dorathy! Ebuka just confirmed that Trikytee will be the last evicted housemate, so their will be a top 6! This is bull because it now gives Ozo and Dorathy another chance to win! #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/ImY0Jn7YJf — Brentie Boy (@BrentieBoy2) September 20, 2020

TrickyTee is going home…. He did a great job making it to top 7…#BBNaija #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown2020 Ebuka Peter Obi Tinubu Laycon pic.twitter.com/sBkdIyLbej — Adejola (@Adejola1805) September 20, 2020

