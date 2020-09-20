By Bayo Onanuga

After winning by a wide margin in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party has now set its sights on wresting power from the All Progressives Congress in the Ondo election 10 October.

This is going by the statement of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, celebrating Godwin Obaseki’s second term victory in Edo.

“There is a new wind of democratic change now blowing all over Nigeria. The forces of despotism, nepotism, and interlopers cannot successfully withstand this force”, Atku wrote.

“Nigeria shall soon be totally free from these forces, from Kaura Namoda, to Lagos. The only power that will stand in Nigeria is people power, not the power of godfathers, or despots.”

Atiku may have triggered shivers in APC leadership by wording a direct message, an incitement of sorts, to the people of Ondo state, voting for a new governor on 10 October.

“And to the good people of Ondo state, my message to you is that freedom from the oppressive grasp of godfathers and external forces that seek to dominate your will, and eviscerate your treasury, is possible.

“Edo has done it. You can do it too!”

Atiku did not mention any one, but it is clear that he has his former political ally, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in mind.

Just like in Edo State, the governorship election in Ondo state has APC’s Governor Rotimi Akeredolu facing a challenge from the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

There is however a third force, deputy governor Agboola Ajayi, who is running on Zenith Labour Party platform.

Whether the PDP can carry the momentum of victory to Ondo, remains to be seen, as “Ondo may not be Edo”.

Read Atiku’s Full statement:

There is a new dawn in Edo State, and the hard won victory of Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki is not just a victory, but a Declaration of Independence from the anti democratic forces of godfatherism and militarism. No victory could be sweeter than this, and I heartily congratulate the Governor, and the good people of Edo state for their resilience in the face of the forces arrayed against them.

Edo has a rich history as the centre of Black civilisation, and to this, she is adding a new history as the bastion of Nigerian democracy. This double whammy of ancient and modern glories is a testament to a people who have for centuries set the pace as a beacon of light on the African continent.

I most heartily congratulate the Peoples Democratic Party, who stood shoulder to shoulder, with the people of Edo and their Government, in good times and bad. We, in the PDP, have shown that we are not fair weather friends to the good people of Edo. In good times, we will walk beside you. In bad times, we will be your true ‘comrade’. We will never be a turncoat. We will never abandon the principles we once espoused, so we can dine with our nemesis. Democracy has no nemesis. And this, the PDP has again proved.

I look forward to the continuation of four more years of tangible development, and people centred leadership from Governor Obaseki. I also seize this opportunity to thank His Royal Highness, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’oba N’Edo Uku Akpolopkolo, Ewuare II, for the fatherly role he played as a neutral catalyst for peace. That this election was, by and large, free from violence, is a testament of the long and effective shadow he casts over his domain.

From personal experience, I know Governor Obaseki to be a magnanimous man, and I urge Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to accept the right hand of fellowship that is likely to be extended to him. The leprous hand he is now holding, can only lead to a destination of barrenness. He is amongst strange bedfellows, and I remind him that no matter how far one has gone on a wrong road, it is never too late to turn back and head in the right direction. The PDP is the right direction.

And to the good people of Ondo state, my message to you is that freedom from the oppressive grasp of godfathers and external forces that seek to dominate your will, and eviscerate your treasury, is possible. Edo has done it. You can do it too!

There is a new wind of democratic change now blowing all over Nigeria. The forces of despotism, nepotism, and interlopers cannot successfully withstand this force. Nigeria shall soon be totally free from these forces, from Kaura Namoda, to Lagos. The only power that will stand in Nigeria is people power, not the power of godfathers, or despots.

May God bless the good people of Edo State and may God bless Nigeria.