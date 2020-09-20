The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its condolences to the families of eight teenage footballers killed in a road accident.

The accident occurred on Saturday in the country’s Ashanti region.

About 30 others were injured.

Edmund Nyamekye, commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, told the media that four of the injured had been rushed to hospital and were in critical condition.

The accident occurred when the footballers were returning from Afrancho, a community in the Ashanti region, the commander said.

According to a report, the driver of their bus lost control and plunged into a river, submerging all occupants.

Reports said the young footballers went to Afrancho to register for a football-related event.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

In a statement, the Ghana FA sent condolences to the families of the dead.

“The GFA wishes to express our deepest condolences to the families of the eight young footballers who passed away after the car they were traveling on submerged,” the GFA said in a statement.