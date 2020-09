The new episode of Lasisi Elenu’s web series, “Mama and Papa Godspower“, has officially dropped and this 3rd series is called “3rd World War”.

“Mama and Papa Godspower“ is produced by the skit maker, featuring a family of four – a man (Lasisi Elenu), his wife Ecquitus (Nonso Kalango) and his two children Godspower and Quality (Olamide Afolabi and Balogun Bashiru).