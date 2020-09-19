US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington DC. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said in a statement..

She was appointed into the court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, in 1993 was the first by a Democrat in 26 years.

A liberal in the court, she had faced a series of health issues since she turned 75.





Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations.

Here is the full obituary by US Supreme Court