Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington DC. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said in a statement..

She was appointed into the court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, in 1993 was the first by a Democrat in 26 years.

A liberal in the court, she had faced a series of health issues since she turned 75.


Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations.

