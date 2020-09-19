By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

The Nigerian Army troops of Operation Sahel Sanity fighting banditry and kidnapping in the northwest region have foiled bandits’ attacks and rescued 22 kidnapped victims.

They also recovered arms and ammunition in various operations in Zamfara and Katsina States.

Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday.

According to him, troops deployed at Moriki and Jangeru responded to a distress call on Sept. 13 and foiled a planned bandits’ attack on Mai-Zuma village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

This, he said, followed severe shoot out along Kayawa axis forcing the bandits to withdraw and abandon three motorcycles recovered by the gallant troops.

Onyeuko said on Sept. 12, troops deployed at Dandume in Katsina State rescued two young girls kidnapped by bandits on August 18, adding that the bandits abandoned the victims after a hot pursuit.

He said that on Sept. 17, troops also rescued 8 kidnapped victims from suspected bandits at Fankama and Sabon Layi area in Faskari LGA of Katsina.

“Troops on patrol at Chabas Chabas, swiftly rescued a truck driver, 11 women and children, on their way to Batsari Market but blocked by suspected bandits along Shimfida – Gurbi Road in Katsina State,” he said.

The Acting Director added that troops deployed at Forward Operation Base (FOB), Dansadau arrested a suspected bandit named Bello Ibrahim riding a motorcycle on his way to Dandalla village.

Onyeuko noted that the troops recovered one Pump Action rifle and three live cartridges from the suspected bandit.

He said: “On Sept. 16, troops deployed in Faskari arrested a suspected bandits’ informant named Isah Indo while spying on troops’ location.

“Following credible information; troops deployed at Yankara arrested a suspected bandits’ collaborator named Idris Isah from Yampa village in Faskari LGA of Katsina, who is engaged in illicit activities with bandits.

“Also on Sept. 16, troops deployed at Magami arrested Yaya Rabiu at Magami checkpoint, the suspect was identified to be a member of a notorious bandit gang.”

According to him, the bandits recently attacked troops location at Ruwandawa-Kwankele village in Gusau LGA of Zamfara.

Onyeuko reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to protect lives and property and urged the people to provide credible information on suspicious movements and persons in their communities.

NAN