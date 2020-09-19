By Jennifer Okundia

Fitness coach, Nigerian super star actress and social advocate Kate Henshaw, used her platform to encourage everyone to live their best life.

Henshaw is known for her positive vibe and energetic work out sessions on social media, she never allows negativity into her mental space.

The mum of one had her shot at fame and first appearance in a major Nollywood film, in 1993, when she auditioned for the lead role in the movie ‘When the Sun Sets and got the role.

In a post on social media, she said:

Thrive…..

Be authentic….Thumbs up

Live your life as best you can….Raising hands

Shut your ears to small minds…Hear-no-evil monkey

Have an amazing weekend and good morning to all on my TL….

YOU….yes YOU….😁😁

Have an awesome weekend and make sure you enjoy every minute of it….

Thrive….💙💙

Lots of love and hugs from me to you

#positiveenergyzone

#positivevibesonly💯

#KTG

#K8DGR8

#happychild💃

#UnapologeticallyMe

#Oluwakate

#Oluwak8kan

#oluwatojuk8

#oluwanifek8

#Oluwaferank8

#oluwawapeluk8

#oluwadurotik8

#KateTheUnbroken

#GraceChild

Thrive…..💃

Be authentic….👍

Live your life as best you can….🙌

Shut your ears to small minds…🙉

Have an amazing weekend and good morning to all on my TL….

Henshaw was nominated for “Best Actress in a Lead Role” at the African Movie Academy Award in 2018, for her performance in the movie “Roti”.

After her primary and secondary education in Lagos and Calabar, Nigeria, Kate majored in Medical Microbiology at the School of Medical Lab Science and LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital) in Lagos.

Prior to becoming an actress, Henshaw worked at the Bauchi State General hospital and later as a model, featuring in various commercials.

In 2008, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film Stronger than Pain.