By Jennifer Okundia

If you’re an avid fan of the Nollywood movie industry, then you should be familiar with veteran Nigerian actor Tony Umez, who has acted in more than 200 films, both in English and Yoruba languages.

Since his debut in the 1994 film Died Wretched: Buried in N2.3m Casket, that was released in 1998 which made him popular, the 56 year old has been a delight to watch.

Umez was born in Ogidi, Anambra State to a father from same region and a mother from Cross River State. He grew up in Lagos where he had his primary and secondary education and later went for a B.Sc. and master’s degree in English and international law and diplomacy from the University of Lagos.

Tony took to Twitter recently to disclose that he just joined the platform, urging fans to show him love and follow him as well.

Check it out here…

The movie star joined Nollywood in 1993 and didn’t get money from his two movies which made him leave the industry for a few years.

He returned to the industry in 1997 and featured in the movie, “The Princess.” He started featuring in films from his secondary school, performing in stage play and drama.

See reactions:

Thank you, i’m happy to hear that. This place isn’t so bad after all 😀 https://t.co/wwjKrX9D8V — Tony Umez (@toneroangel) September 17, 2020

Now this really got me Sandra 😃😃 https://t.co/J3GEg3412o — Tony Umez (@toneroangel) September 17, 2020

You guys are really serious about the dorling video?

I have to talk to my dorling wife about this, you people won’t put me in trouble 😃 pic.twitter.com/wMZ1bJeEp9 — Tony Umez (@toneroangel) September 17, 2020