A three-storey building, housing Excel College, Ejigbo area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria collapsed on Saturday morning.
Below are photos of the collapsed structure:
Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:03 pm | Metro | 1 Comment(s)
50% of buildings in Lagos are about to collapse. Resident’s should be at alert. Lagos state government should embark on identifying the buildings and carry demolition without delay.