By Habibu Harisu/Sokoto

One body was recovered out of 14 passengers in a vehicle that crashed into River Rima, Sokoto state during flooding.

A commercial vehicle, carrying 14 passengers on Thursday, plunged into the river as water submerged the road including the bridge at Tashar Illela on Sokoto-Kware-Illela road.

A Rescue Officer from National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr Aminu Ambursa, told NAN that as at Saturday morning, only one body has been recovered and taken to Specialist Hospital Sokoto.

Ambursa said the rescue effort continued, with the police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Sokoto State and Federal Fire Services, combining forces.

He said officials from Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Transport unions, were also part of the rescue effort.

He explained that the rescue became tough due to high volume of water.

According to him, officials have to seek assistance from construction firms for heavy duty crane.

Local divers are also assisting.

Ambursa said the passenger vehicle involved in the accident has been spotted, but it could not be removed because it was embedded in a deep hole.