The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Governor Godwin Obaseki have both won their polling unit.

Ize-Iyamu polled 292 votes in his polling unit at Ward 5, Iguododo community in Orhionwon Local Government Area, to defeat Obaseki, who scored 21 votes.

Likewise, Governor Godwin Obaseki massively defeated his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu at his Oredo Ward 4, Unit 19.

Obaseki scored 184 votes at the unit while Ize- Iyamu scored 62 votes.

Announcement of the result by the polling officer sent supporters of Obaseki into ecstasy, with songs of Obaseki, ‘pepper them, renting the air.

He also won in other units in the ward.