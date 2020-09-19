By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United lost their opening match of the season to underdogs, Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men began to suffer at the 7th minute of the match when Andros Townsend capitalised on a fizzing pass from Jeffrey Schlupp.

It looked like the hosts were going to come back, however, dominating the match and threatening to pull a leveller before the half time break.

The second half came underway with the first substitution of the match seeing Mason Greenwood come in place of Daniel James.

The match continued with the visitors leading 1-0 until the 74th minute when Crystal Palace’s Wilfred Zaha, scored another goal from the penalty spot.

United came fighting back six minutes after with Van De Beek pouncing on a scrambled Timothy Fosu-Mensah cross. The Dutch in less than 20 minutes of his appearance as a united player got a lifeline for the host which they could not hold unto.

Palace scored another goal to seal their 3-1 win in the 85th minute.

Zaha took an easy ball from the feet of Victor Lindelof, turned inside, and struck sideways past David de Gea.

Crystal Palace sealed their second win of the season thanks to a Manchester United defeat.