Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, turned 40 today and to celebrate, she bought herself 85 pairs of designer shoes.

She had originally planned to buy 40 pairs, but, according to her, there were too many beautiful shoes to choose from.

Reporting live from her Banana Island mansion, the blogger shared the news on her Instagram page today with a carousel post of a cross section of shoes, from luxury designers like Christian Louboutin, Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Amina Muaddi & Manolo Blahnik.

One of the shoes captured above, The Lurum pumps from luxury designer Manolo Blahnik, costs $1112.

Her caption read:

“OK, let’s do this! Hehe. Surrounded by my birthday present from myself to myself. I was going to buy 40 designer shoes to celebrate turning 40 and then I started shopping and couldn’t stop! 😭😭. Too many beautiful shoes to select from so I ended up buying 85 pairs…😂😂. (80 in the pic, 5 on da way). And yes, I bought all of them at the same gaddam time! 😭😭. Who does that? 😳😳, ME, that’s who! 🤣🤣🤣.”

View the post below: