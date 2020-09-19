By Jennifer Okundia

It is raining exotic birthday gifts for Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji as she marks her 40th birthday today, with a 2020 Range Rover Autobiography, 85 pair of designer shoes and 35 bags.

Linda is not only excited to enter this new age but also stated that there’s nothing as sweet as spending one’s money, because no one will tell you how to.

The bags were supposed to be 40 in total, but the award winning media entrepreneur said they are really expensive, so she decided to halt at 35 instead.

Ikeji mentioned that she bought all the bags at the same time, while awaiting her Range Rover which is on the way. Some of the designers for her luxury bags include : Chanel, Fendi, bottega Veneta, ysl, Gucci, Balenciaga, louisvuitton, Christian Dior, dolceandgabbana, valentino, óscardelarenta, miumiu, Balmain, far fetch and Saks fifth.

She captioned her post thus:

Ok, here we go again..lol. Surrounded by my birthday present from myself to myself. I was going to buy 40 new designer bags to celebrate turning 40. And then I started buying…and well, these bags are bladdy expensive so I stopped at 35 😅😅. (32 in the photo and 3 on da way). And yes, I bought them all at the same gaddem time! 😭😭

Dear God, forgive me! 🤣🤣🤣. But money is meant to be spent, right? 😜. I know I’m one of the lucky ones and I dont take my blessings for granted. Happy birthday to me! 🤩🤩🤩

Oh dear, here we go again! 😂😂. And last but definitely not the least of my birthday presents to myself is the 2020 Range Rover Autobiography. Ordered and on da way! Can’t wait to meet my new baby! 💃💃💃. I love my life, I swear! 😜🤩 I definitely know I’m one of the lucky ones and I don’t take it for granted.

One of the great things about being financially independent is that you can do whatever the heck you like! 😜🤣. It’s your money, nobody can stop you! 😄 But don’t be reckless like me except you truly can afford to. .

Remember ladies, there’s nothing sexier than a woman with her own money. May God continue to bless the works of your hands.

Happy birthday to me! 🥰🥰🥰🥰

Earlier today, she shared photos of her 85 pair of shoes, as a birthday gift to herself.

She also disclosed that her son Jayce is her greatest blessing:

The audacity humans have needs to be applauded, now you guys are pressed because linda ikeji bought herself nice things to celebrate her birthday 😒😒😒 her own legit hard earned money pic.twitter.com/RSNW5Cuf8Y — adaforever (@adaezeforever12) September 19, 2020

Shebi you insulted/belittled your father because of Otedola… Make sure you carry the same energy today because of Linda Ikeji o. Insult yourself. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — SimkaA (@abalisimka) September 19, 2020

Idk how Linda Ikeji is super rich but still appears tacky 😩 — Alex (@alexnnamaka) September 19, 2020

Linda Ikeji bought a Range Rover for herself this week. Femi Otedola bought 3 Ferraris for his kids this week. Hustle o. — Jay Jay (@hezzalion) September 19, 2020

Also this week, Nigerian business man Femi Otedola bought 3 Ferraris for his daughters, while Instagram comedian Mama Tobi also bought a Range Rover for himself.