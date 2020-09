The Lagos State Government has released the approved 2020/2021 academic calendar for primary and secondary schools in the State.

The calendar was released by the Lagos State Ministry of Education.

In the approved calendar, first term begins September 21 and ends December 18, while second term will kick-off from January 4, 2021 to April 16, 2021.

The third term will begin from May 4, 2021 and will end on August 6, 2021.

Click to see the approved calendar below

LAGOS STATE 2020 – 2021 SESSION ACADEMIC CALENDAR