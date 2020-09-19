By Hussaina Yakubu

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Saturday said the state is making arrangements to host a half-marathon on Nov. 21, 2020, tagged ‘Kaduna Runs’.

According to him, the maiden marathon will hold annually, and is meant to discover talents and attract investors to the state.

“Our hope is that it will also help reinforce Kaduna’s hard-earned reputation as an investment hub. As a fixture on the sporting and social calendars, Kaduna Runs will also attract interested persons to visit our state.”

“It is a compelling idea to bring our people together in a common endeavour,” he added while unveiling the event to newsmen in Kaduna.

“Let us run together. From those seeking the glory of winning a sporting contest, to young persons out to hone their talent in the half-marathon, to citizens who merely want to exercise or meet people or cheer up the runners, there is something for everyone,” he said.

The governor added that the event can also be used to raise funds for charities or to support good causes.

He therefore called on all residents – old or young, male or female, rich and poor – to support Kaduna Runs, a 13 miles half-marathon.

El-Rufai assured that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed during the event.

However, the governor also obtained form to participate in the Marathon.