The APC candidate in the governorship election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has cast his vote.

He voted at 9.25 am at Iguododo ward five, unit 26, Orhiomwon LGA.

He joined the queue at his polling unit located at Iguododo Primary school at about 9:20a.m. before casting his vote.

After voting, Ize-Iyamu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful and smooth electoral process.

He also commended INEC for adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

“The process is good and going on smoothly; there is no thuggery and violence, the place is peaceful and calm.

“I am happy that INEC has a thermometer to check temperature and they also give out face masks to our people.

“We encourage our people to come out in batches so they can strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols of social distances”.

He said he had not been able to get information about the conduct of the election across the state due to the poor network at his voting community.

He expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious in the election saying, “I am confident of victory across the 18 LGAs of the State”.

NAN reports that accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously at Ugboko ward 5, unit 26 at about 8: 46 a.m. amidst the presence of security personnel.

Voting is generally said to be peaceful in many parts of the state.

In Esan West LGA, there is a large turnout of voters at all polling units.

Most of the voters arrived the various polling units before officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Accreditation of voters and voting have commenced in Ward 6 (Ogbomoide Primary School) with polling units 6, 7 & 8, and polling units 3, 4 & 5 (Central Primary School) all in Iruekpen, Esan West.

Also voting is ongoing at polling Unit 2 in Ward 5 (Uhunmudumu Primary School) in Ekpoma which has six voting points.

Electoral materials and officials arrived on time at the polling units.

Security personnel were visible in all the polling units visited.