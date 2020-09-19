By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian comedian from Delta State, Bovi Ugboma and his wife Kris Ashimonye are marking their wedding anniversary after 11 years of marriage and counting.

The talented comic act was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, where he attended UNIBEN staff school for his primary education and later Government College, Ughelli in Delta State.

Bovi and his wife have taken to their timeline to pen sweet romantic messages to each other. The mum of 3 shared lovely pictures alongside her sweetheart.

”11/11! I don’t even know what to say. So let the pictures do the talking. Dear @krisasimonye thank you for the music. This marriage has been just that- music !

The village behind the magic ………….

Photography @kelechiamadiobi”

His wife also wrote:

“11 years of God’s sweet blessings!!

Happy anniversary boyfriend @officialbovi

K A U

I am Kris Asimonye Ugboma

I am EVERYWOMAN.

Every woman has a name before Marriage,

Maiden Name they call it,

A name Everywoman holds dear,

Many hold close,

Some never never let go.

Marriage, the Union that can either solidify who you are as a person OR break who you are meant to be.

Husband of mine, the one who extended his name to me.

Soul of my soul,

Wind beneath my wings,

Flesh of my flesh,

Oh how blessed I am to be married to this goldmine of mine!

Everyday so far in this nuptial union, THIS WOMAN rejoices!

Husband of mine ,So secure in who he is,

Completely Unperturbed by my continued use of Maiden name..

Unmoved by conventional ways,

In fact, Husband of mine encourages my use of maiden name!

The Feminist man!!

My husband Bovi!!

So yes,

I am Everywoman,

I am K A U

Birthday Continues and Happy Anniversary to my gold mine hubby and I

Women let’s talk, do you use your maiden name? Did you want to but family was against it? Do you miss it? Or are you indifferent??”

Kris added a new age a day ago and Bovi said:

“You’ve always been the truth! World Kris day. Happy happy birthday my guardian angel @krisasimonye . I’m your Nigerian elections. Keep rigging me!

Happy birthday to my Kris, wife of me, daughter of Asimonye, mum of David, Queen of the whole wide world! @krisasimonye love you loads. Please help me wish her a happy birthday. She’s tried for me. 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡”

The father of 3 gained admission in 1998 to Delta State University where he studied Theatre Arts. He has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts like Bovi Man on Fire across the globe.