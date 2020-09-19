A homeless woman, Ms Blessing Emmanuel, 35 has given birth to a baby under the Ajah Bridge.

She was helped to deliver the baby by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, on Saturday.

Director General, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the Ambulance team of the agency’s response unit at Eti-osa delivered Ms Blessing Emmanuel, a 35 year-old woman of a live male neonate this afternoon at about 4:30pm under the Ajah Bridge.

“The lady who has no home nor family in Lagos is from Cross Rivers.

“Mother and baby are fine and have been taken to Island Maternity where they will get expert care,” he said.