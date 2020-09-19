By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Tottenham winger, Gareth Bale has sealed his return to the London club on loan.

The 31-year-old was forced out of his current side Real Madrid owing to what can be explained as a frosty relationship with the head coach, Zinedine Zidane.

Bale left Tottenham in 2013 to join the Spanish giant as the most expensive player in the planet for £77 million.

In Spain, Bale became integral to the Madrid star struck team alongside Benzema and Ronaldo forming the 3 man indomitable BBC attack.

Bale went on to win two La Liga titles, four Champions League, and three Club World Cups collected with Real. In this run, Bale scored 105 goals for Madrid to win these trophies.

The Wales international return to the Premier League is anticipated to rekindle a lost spark with Spurs handing.

During his previous spell with the London club, he was twice named PFA Player of the Year (2011, 2013) and completed the treble of PFA Player/PFA Young Player and Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year in 2013.

Bale was also named in the PFA Team of the Year three times in a row, 2010/11, 2011/12, and 2012/13.

The forward was bound to return to Tottenham with head coach, Jose Mourinho, always being an admirer of the forward.