Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed his starting XI to face Crystal Palace for Manchester United’s opening match of the 2020/21 campaign.

The match will be played at Old Trafford.

United line up as follows: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, James, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Fred, van de Beek, Greenwood, Ighalo.