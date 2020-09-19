Everton picked their second three points of the 2020/2021 season on Saturday, coming from behind at Goodison Park to beat West Brom 5-2.

West Brom’s Grady Diangana scored for the visitors first in the 10th minute before Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, scored the equaliser 21 minutes after.

Everton’s new signing James Rodriguez doubled their advantage before the break, to record his first goal in the English Premier League.

But on resumption of play, Matheus Pereira shocked Everton with an equaliser, just after two minutes of play.

This was despite West Brom playing with 10 men after defender Kieran Gibbs and also their coach, Slaven Bilic were sent off.

Bilic had protested Gibbs red card, after the player head-butted Rodriguez.

The shocking levelling goal by the visitors roused Everton from slumber, as Michael Keane re-established their lead, to make the scoreline 3-2.

Then Dominic Calvert-Lewin added two more goals, to record a hat trick for the day.

It was a game that Everton should win in any way as they had 71 percent of possession compared with 29 for West Brom. They also has 16 shots at the goal, with West Brom’s six.

And to underscore the pressure they brought to bear on their visitors, the Carlos Ancelotti boys, had 11 corner kicks.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored a hat trick saidd:

“To be honest I thought we started a bit slow, West Brom hit us on the break early, but a nice day all round for myself, the first hat trick in professional football.

“You look at the quality we’ve got on the ball it was important we utilised it with the extra man and I think we did”