Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. Lola Akande on Friday said the Eko MSMEs Fashion Hub-1 will encourage youths to be ingenious.

She spoke at the unveiling of the Eko MSMEs Fashion Hub-1 by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Ikeja area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Akande said it was her conviction that the project would encourage and challenge the teeming youth population and MSME operators and serve as a catalyst for entrepreneurial ingenuity, especially among unemployed youths in the State.

In her words: “it is my unwavering conviction that this project will encourage and challenge our teeming youth population and MSME Operators and serve as a catalyst for entrepreneurial ingenuity especially amongst unemployed youths in the State.





“To this end, this centre, which is the first phase of the shared MSME Fashion facility, has been equipped with state-of-the-art machinery such as industrial button-hole machines for suits and shirts, tinko machines, straight sewing industrial machines, industrial embroidery machines amongst others,” she said.

According to her, the project would afford MSMEs in the fashion space the opportunity to utilize them for a token and thereby enhance productivity and apparel quality that could compete favourably with their counterparts around the world.

“In so doing, skilled and semi-skilled fashion designers who ordinarily would be thwarted by prohibitive start-up expenses are availed the privilege of access to these industrial machines for a token, ultimately creating jobs, boosting trade and commerce, improving income and increasing GDP as a corollary,” she added.

Akande stated that the centre was also intended for capacity building and continued upskilling of those in the fashion industry, as education is known to be a life-long process.