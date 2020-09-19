By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make sure the collation of the election is monitored and go well just like the election itself.

Governor Wike who commended the commission and the security agencies during a press briefing on Saturday evening added that though they have done when during the voting, they must complete their jobs to the end.

“We don’t expect the election to be 100 % perfect and there was no report of violence so far but I’m still worried.

“So I’m calling on the INEC to move straight to the coalition Centre which is the critical aspect of this election before I can actually say INEC has done well or not.

“We do not want a situation of inconclusive. The people have made their decision, and there is nothing anyone can do, so I will also urge the stakeholders to be vigilant and remain calm.

Also, the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Chairman of South-South Governors Forum said the election will go down as one of the best election conducted by INEC if the coalition reflect what people represent.

According to early results available to P.M.News, the PDP candidate Godwin Obaseki is in early lead.