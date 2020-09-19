By Nimot Sulaimon and Taiwo Okanlawon

Voters in Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s polling unit, Oredo Ward 4, Emokpae Model Primary School, Benin City, were seen clustering up with no regard to the physical distancing order.

PM NEWS notes that some were seen washing hands and wearing face masks to curtail the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Meanwhile, there was a little crisis at the polling unit shortly after the arrival of Governor Godwin Obaseki. A group of party supporters chased out a man, accused of vote-buying and attempting to disrupt the voting process.

Also, voters in Oredo Ward 12 with 6 units in Oba market were wearing face masks but not observing physical distancing.