By Richard Elesho/ Benin-City

To reduce the likelihood of security breaches during the Governorship election in Edo State, armed military men have been deployed to man the roads in the State.

Checkpoints that were formerly operated by policemen were dismantled and turned to military checkpoints. The heavily armed soldiers were however friendly to the few road users.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Police had placed restrictions on human and vehicular movements during the election.

The State Commissioner of Police Mr. Johnson Kokumo had in a statement announced restriction of movement as from 12 midnight Friday to 6pm on Saturday.

The election has thus far progressed peacefully and in near perfect observance of Covid-19 safety protocols.

There have been active presence of policemen and other security personnel in all the polling units of the state.

Voting commenced at 8.30 am and will when the last person on the queue has cast his ballot.