Mr Johnson Kokumo, the Edo Commissioner of Police has warned governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, and his colleagues currently in Benin ahead of the State’s governorship election taking place later this morning that they will not be allowed to freely move around the city.

The Police Commissioner said this on Channels Television while reacting to claims that security operatives had laid siege to the hotel where Wike and some of his colleagues are staying in Benin on Friday evening.

Wike had claimed that he was in Benin to monitor the election and that he will move around later in the day to do so as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP National Campaign Council for Edo poll.

But the Kokumo said the Police will not allow anyone engage in such needless movement.





The Police Commissioner said, “The Police don’t need to lay siege on anyone, but the situation is no matter the status of the citizen, in Nigeria we will ensure that we do all within our capacity to create conducive atmosphere for free, fair and credible election.

“People having no business within Edo State cannot be moving from one point to the other.

“Movement is restricted. The restriction commences from 12 midnight to 1800 hours of tomorrow when we believe that election would have been concluded.

“So, movement is restricted, nobody is empowered to move about whether you are a governor or you are not.