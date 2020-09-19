The Edo State Governorship election has kicked off in the various Local Governments of the State, with impressive turnouts in some areas.

There’s a large turn out at Oredo Local Government, Polling Units 004, the polling unit of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Many voters though not observing social distancing but are wearing their face masks.

There’s also heavy presence of Security officials.

Below are photos from Oredo Ward where Governor Godwin Obaseki will cast his votes, as captured by Efunla Ayodele