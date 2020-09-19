Former governor and former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, delivered his polling unit almost 100 percent for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on Saturday.

While APC scored 1,201 votes in the polling unit one, Ward 10 of Etsako West LGA, the PDP scored zero.

The ADP was the only other party that recorded a vote.

There were 1844 registered voters in the unit, but not all of them turned up.

The result appears to be the one that gave the widest margin for the APC candidate.

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s deputy Philip Shaibu is also from Etsako West.

But he could not replicate Oshiomhole’s feat, though he had boasted in the past that his party was in control of Etsako and indeed Edo North.

His new party the PDP also won his polling unit at Estako West Ward 11, Unit 5.

Shaibu’s party, PDP, polled 401 votes while APC polled 148 votes.