By Jethro Ibileke

The Deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Gani Audu, has commended the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the conduct of Edo State election.

Audu, who gave the commendation after casting his ballot at his polling unit in ward 7, unit 13, Ughioli Primary School Aviele, Etsako West Local Government Area, also commended the electorate for their peaceful conduct.

He described the turn-out of voters as massive and the first of its kind in the history of elections in Aviele.

He said there is no doubt in his mind that the APC will win the election because the state is an APC state.

“You can see, Edo is an APC state. I don’t have any doubts at all that we will win this election, APC will win this election at the end of the day. No doubt at all.

“You will see the result after 5pm today.

“The process is okay, I just came, used the Card Reader, accreditation was done and I voted, very simple.

“The turn out is massive. In fact, I am seeing the turn out in this for the first time in the history of elections in this village. The turn out is massive and it is fine,” he said.