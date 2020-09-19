By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is currently trending on Twitter after Nigerians linked his previous threat to Governor Nyesom Wike, to the current happenings in Edo state.

The hashtag, #Ganduje has garnered more than 6,000 tweets. Here is why…

Earlier, Ganduje had threatened to send Wike to an isolation centre during a political spit-off over Obaseki’s switch from APC to PDP.

Ganduje said Governor Wike of Rivers State will be isolated after the election as he vowed to secure victory for APC’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

He said, “Governor Obaseki will be humiliated and Governor Wike isolated”. According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is only interested in Edo State treasury, hence the support for Godwin Obaseki.

Currently in Edo state, Wike and his party supporters are reportedly held in their hotel.

Read some tweets below

Ganduje and Wike are both serving governors currently in Edo state but it’s only Wike that the IGP is calling and telling to leave Edo state — Ogbenyealum 🌹 (@Chaisooo) September 19, 2020

Ganduje: we will send wike to isolation center… Wike: i am not dollar you won't pocketed me. Ganduje: challenge accepted…. Now Wike is in isolation center…. I trust Ganduje 💯#EdoDecides2020 pic.twitter.com/xONm9Eyd7p — Fulani (@Adamulule1) September 19, 2020