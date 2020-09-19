Sorting of ballots and counting of votes have begun in Edo state after the governorship election held today.
The APC and PDP are the major contenders of the 14 participating parties.
Incumbent Godwin Obaseki of the PDP, is fighting to retain his seat, as he is locked in a battle with Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.
The results are already being declared in some polling units.
P.M.NEWS will provide live updates of the results in the 18 local governments, 192 Wards, and 2,627 polling units.
PDP supporters were seen jubilating at Ivbiyeneva Primary School Ikpoba Okha LGA, reported P.M.NEWS Taiwo Okanlawon.
OHORDUA IBHIEDU PRIMARY SCHOOL (Ward 4, PU 008), Esan South-east
APC- 52
PDP- 90
Ward 9, PU 1, Esan West LGA.
APC: 24
PDP: 97
PU 11 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North-East LGA
APC 51
PDP 125
Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), Arue Primary School 3 (PU 006):
PDP – 350
APC – 8
Ward 9, PU 1, Esan west LGA.
APC: 24
PDP: 97
Ward 04(Uhe/Idumuogbo/Idumueke), PU 01(Utantan Primary School, Igueben), Igueben LGA*
APC – 117
PDP – 133
PU 12 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North-east LGA.
APC 58
PDP 118
Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), Arue Primary School 2 (PU 005):
Valid votes cast – 213
PDP – 150
APC – 61
PU 02 Ward 5 Owan East LGA,
APC 123
PDP 083
Idumwele Primary School – Ewu 2, Ward 08, PU 01, Esan Central LGA
APC – 88
PDP – 178
What do you think?