Sorting of ballots and counting of votes have begun in Edo state after the governorship election held today.

The APC and PDP are the major contenders of the 14 participating parties.

Incumbent Godwin Obaseki of the PDP, is fighting to retain his seat, as he is locked in a battle with Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

The results are already being declared in some polling units.

P.M.NEWS will provide live updates of the results in the 18 local governments, 192 Wards, and 2,627 polling units.

PDP supporters were seen jubilating at Ivbiyeneva Primary School Ikpoba Okha LGA, reported P.M.NEWS Taiwo Okanlawon.

OHORDUA IBHIEDU PRIMARY SCHOOL (Ward 4, PU 008), Esan South-east

APC- 52

PDP- 90

Ward 9, PU 1, Esan West LGA.

APC: 24

PDP: 97

PU 11 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North-East LGA

APC 51

PDP 125

Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), Arue Primary School 3 (PU 006):

PDP – 350

APC – 8

Ward 04(Uhe/Idumuogbo/Idumueke), PU 01(Utantan Primary School, Igueben), Igueben LGA*

APC – 117

PDP – 133

PU 12 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North-east LGA.

APC 58

PDP 118

Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), Arue Primary School 2 (PU 005):

Valid votes cast – 213

PDP – 150

APC – 61

PU 02 Ward 5 Owan East LGA,

APC 123

PDP 083

Idumwele Primary School – Ewu 2, Ward 08, PU 01, Esan Central LGA

APC – 88

PDP – 178