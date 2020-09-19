Our Correspondents

Voters across Edo State will troop out to vote in an election that will decide who occupies the Dennis Osadebey Government House for the next four years.

The Independent National Electoral Commission says 1.72 million residents of the State are eligible to vote in the election.

However, going by past experience, less than 50 per cent of the persons on the register may turn up to vote.

Voters across the 18 Local Government Areas, 192 Wards and 2,627 polling units are expected to use their ballot papers to determine if they want the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who is contesting on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to continue in office or if they want any of the other 13 candidates on the ballot to replace him.

Among the 13, the strongest opposition to Obaseki’s second term was unarguably the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu. Indeed, Obaseki and Ize- Iyamu were the only candidates among the 14 believed to have structures to win the election.

In a way, today’s election is a replay of the 2016 gubernatorial election of the State in which Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu were also the major candidates.

Obaseki, who contested on the platform of APC defeated Ize Iyamu, then of PDP, in the 2016 battle by a slim margin.

However, the candidates have now switched platforms with Obaseki now the flag bearer of PDP while Ize Iyamu is the candidate of APC.

7.30am: INEC officials have arrived at Agbado primary school polling unit and set up had commence ahead of accreditation and voting.

At 8:00am, voters are already on ground but INEC officials yet to arrive at Polling Unit 1&2, Ward 02, GRA/Oredo.

8:15am: INEC adhoc officials yet to arrive Ward 02, GRA/Etete with 36 polling units.

8:40am: There’s a large turn out at Oredo Local Government, Polling Units 004, the polling unit of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Many voters though not observing social distancing but are wearing their face masks.

There’s also heavy presence of Security officials.

Reports from NAN:

The governorship election in Edo begins peacefully with impressive voters’ turnout in most wards across the state.

Although the situation does not suggest the likelihood of violence, there is massive security presence in cities, town and villages.

Major streets, especially in Benin, don’t witness the usual traffic as the residents move to their respective polling stations for accreditation.

Also reports from other areas of Edo, such as Uzzebba, Igueben, Auchi, Ososo, Ekpoma, Jattu and Ughoton, among other towns and villages, say there is impressive turnout and orderly situation. Edo has 193 wards with 18 local government areas.

In most polling units, security operatives arrived in their duty points to enforce restriction on movement of people and vehicles during election.

NAN correspondents that went round observed that security operatives were present as early as 6a.m. in strategic locations in the city centres of the three senatorial districts of Edo South, Central and North.

Securitymen mount roadblocks at boundaries in Edo South — Idogbo, Etete/Adesuwa, Oluku, Upper Siluko, Ologbo and Eyean. They ask motorists without movement permit to park and check for Permanent Voter Card (PVC), before they are allowed to pass.

The situation is similar in Ekpoma, Iruepken in Edo Central, Okepella, Jattu junction and Agbede in Edo North.