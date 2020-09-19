By Igbaugba Ehigimetor/Ekpoma

The Card readers provided for the Edo Governorship election on Saturday to authenticate fingerprints of voters in Esan West and Esan Central Local Government Areas failed to recognise some voters.

While the Card readers easily identified the voter cards, they failed to authenticate the holders’ fingerprints.

This malfunctioning was experienced at the polling units in Ward 5 (Uhunmudumu Primary School), and units 14, 15 and 16 (Emado Primary School) in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area.

The same was applicable in units 5 and 6, Ward 6 (Idumebo Primary School), in Esan Central Local Government Area.

However, the voters were allowed to vote after the cases were recorded on INEC form.

The voters were made to thumbprint in the form.

Meanwhile, Mr Victor Edoro, a politician in the area and an ex-commissioner in Edo, Mr Gideon Obhakhan, have described the exercise as impressive.

They described the voting process as peaceful and orderly, with compliance to COVID-19 Pandemic containment protocols.

Edoro, who voted at his voting centre in Idumebo Primary School, Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area, described the voting process as “peaceful and hitch free.”