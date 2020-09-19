The Deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Gani Audu, expressed confidence, after voting on Saturday, that his party will win the election.

He said there is no doubt in his mind that the APC will win the election because the state is an APC state.

“You can see, Edo is an APC state. I don’t have any doubts at all that we will win this election, APC will win this election at the end of the day. No doubt at all”, he said.

He voted at his polling unit in ward 7, unit 13, Ughioli Primary School Aviele, Etsako West local government area

“You will see the result after 5pm today.

“The process is okay, I just came, used the Card Reader, accreditation was done and I voted, very simple.

“The turn out is massive. In fact, I am seeing the turn out in this for the first time in the history of elections in this village. The turn out is massive and it is fine,” he said.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the conduct of the election.

He described the turnout of voters as massive and the first of its kind in the history of elections in Aviele.