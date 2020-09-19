By Richard Elesho/ Benin-City

A former Governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserhiemen Osunbor has commended the electorate for coming out in good number to cast their votes in the Edo Governorship election.

Osunbor spoke with journalists at his country home in Iruekpen shortly after casting voting in his polling unit.

The former Governor noted that the number of voters may be low in comparison with the 2019 elections, he was impressed by the enthusiasm on the faces of the voters.

He said he would attribute the low turn out to adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols rather than to other things.

He added that it was good that Nigerians are now generally more conscious of public health concerns and issues.

Osunbor also said he has no reservations about any of the leading candidates winning the election.

“All the leading parties and candidates have worked hard to win. The process has been impressive so far. What is most important is that the result must reflect the will of the people.”

The Professor of law decried a situation where some people who did not win election, go to the court to subvert the will of the electorate.

“There will always be issues about leadership selection process. But a system where few people impose their choice on others is not acceptable. Election is about the will of the people,” he said.