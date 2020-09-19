Diego Schwartzman: ousts Nadal in Rome

Argentine Diego Schwartzman has ousted Rafael Nadal, the defending champion at the Italian Open in Rome, winning 6-2 7-5.

It was Schwartzman’s second consecutive Rome semi-final.

He dethroned the nine-time champion Rafael Nadal in two hours and three minutes.

The defeat not only prevented a possible 10th trophy for Nadal in Rome, but also raised some questions about Nadal’s readiness for the French Open.

Schwartzman outplayed Nadal in almost every department, with Nadal also making too many errors and never moving the opponent from the comfort zone.

Diego secured five breaks from 54% of the return points on his tally, getting broken only twice to move over the top in style and advance into the last four.

It was their tenth meeting and the first victory for the Argentine.