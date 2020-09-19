Mr. Ajadi Omotosho is no longer a staff or a lecturer at the Polytechnic of Ibadan.

The authorities of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, announced his sack in a statement released on Saturday.

Omotosho, a lecturer in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, was dismissed for alleged misconduct.

However, it was gathered that Omotosho’s appointment was terminated over sexual immorality with a student – name withheld.

A statement released by the institution titled, ‘The Polytechnic, Ibadan terminates the appointment of Chief Lecturer,’ signed by the Registrar/Secretary to Council, Mrs. Fawale M.T, said the lecturer’s actions “resulted in embarrassing and tarnishing the image of The Polytechnic, Ibadan”.

The letter read in part, “You will recall that you were engaged in inappropriate behavior and a poorly managed relationship with your former student.

“These resulted in embarrassing and tarnishing the image of your employer, The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

“You will also recall your responses and appearances before the investigation panel and senior staff disciplinary committee that looked into the above matters.

“After careful consideration of the issues above, the Governing Council found you guilty as your actions and activities amount to misconduct.

“The Governing Council, therefore, approves the immediate terminations of your appointment with effect from Friday, September 11. You are to hand over all properties of the institution in your possession to your Head of Department.”