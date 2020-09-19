By Taiwo Okanlawon/Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki has slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for the sloppy conduct of the Edo governorship election.

Obaseki is running for re-election as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Governor told journalists after casting his vote alongside his wife Betsy Obaseki at polling unit 19, ward 4, Oredo local government area of the state, that the commission failed to live up to their expectations during the process.

According to the governor, he spent over one hour on the queue because the card reader was slow.

The governor also accused the security agencies of not doing what they assured they would do at the poll.

“I expected that INEC would have prepared better for this election. I waited for one and half hours on the queue before exercising my franchise, it’s a bit disappointing,” he said.

“Giving that this is a sole day election, I expected a better planning for this election. Card readers were very slow and that’s the situation at high populated voting centres from the report I have gotten.

“If I as a sitting Governor can stay on the queue for more than one and half hours, you can imagine what other people are going through in other voting centres across Oredo.

I’m shocked and surprised but it’s not ended yet, so let’s wait and see how the rest of the day progresses,” he added.