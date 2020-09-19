By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A three-storey building, housing Excel College, Ejigbo area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria collapsed on Saturday morning.

The school building is located at 15 Ansarudeen Street, Ile-Epo Bus Stop, Ejigbo area of Lagos.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a 3-Storey building (Excel College) had collapsed.

He said distress calls received established that the building collapsed at about 8:15am.

“Information gathered from some officials of the school revealed that the building had previously shown signs of distress and the school was planning to renovate and refortify the structure.

“The three-storey building has two wings conjoined, the wing that collapsed has seriously affected the second wing as visible cracks can be seen on the walls, pillars and decking.

“Fortunately, nobody was trapped, no injuries and no fatality has been recorded. Responders to the incident scene are LASEMA, LASBCA, Police (Ejigbo Division),” he said.