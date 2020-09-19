Nigerian disc jockey DJ Neptune joins forces with Lit Music Group recording artist Runda on his latest jam entitled “Bembe“.

Neptune revealed that Runda caught his attention when he decided to send his demo track to the DJ’s email, following a tweet by him, requesting for songwriters.

“I received over 800+ emails and Runda was among those who decided to send their demo tracks to the email address provided in that tweet.

I knew there was something about the young star after listening to his demo track and immediately, I decided I was going to make a song with Runda to propel his career and talent to the world.”

“Bembe” was produced by Magicsticks, the producer of his recent hit “Nobody“ featuring Mr Eazi and Joeboy.

The video was directed by TG Omori.