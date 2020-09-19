By Jennifer Okundia

The friendship between former housemates of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show, Lucy and Ka3na have blossomed into something amazing.

Ka3na was evicted before Lucy, matter of fact, she was the first evictee from the game. During her stay in the house, the duo grew a bond that has gone on to be so real even after their eviction.

Known as the boss lady, the mum of one can barely get over her new friendship with Lucy which she describes as sincere.

In a long letter, she stated that Lucy is someone who will hold you while you cry, and beat up the person who made you tear up…

Check on it:

Dear Lucy ,

There’s so much I want to say to you.. Right now writing this I’m so scared to express how much I value our friendship..

I know you sincerely care about me.., you did while on the show in the eyes of the world and still do outside their eyes.., There’s so much I would like to say and do with you but I still want to be sure this is actually REAL!

All my life I’ve wanted that one friendship that would mean more.. Someone who is never shy to show off our friendship.., Someone who is ever ready to give up the rest of the housemates to have me back.., Someone who will rather give up Wager task than to watch the housemates portray Ka3na wrongly 😉😊 Oh My Lucy @lucyedetofficial I can go on and on…

I went on the show with one goal which was to sell my name (Ka3na) But I got lucky😊😊 God blessed me with a girlfriend so pure and true❤️

You’re the person that someone can only live without, if they’ve never lived with them before. You light up every room, and lift up every single person around you. People need you.

Because you’ll hold them while they cry, and then be ready to beat down the person that made them cry ten minutes later. You’ll make them laugh even when they’re sad and you’ll forgive them for what they said when they were mad..

Ladies n Faithful Men, Meet My Friendship @lucyedetofficial

Guys you better not gossip this diva right here to me cos I will expose you Periodtt 😍😍

Lucy also wrote:

They say 2 wrongs don’t make a right, apparently, 2 craze make one cool, you’re very awesome and anyone who doesn’t see that needs to visit an optician, I love you dearly @official_ka3na, and I would trade a thousand people for you and you know this, you look out for me so much its amazing, you own my heart anyday, it’s not about the length of time I’ve known you, more the quality of it, every moment spent with you is precious and priceless. Now let’s chop this life…

