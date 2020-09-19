By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Aston Villa have signed Lyon forward Bertrand Traore in a deal worth £17m, days after completing the transfer of Arsenal’s goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez.

Traore is the fourth major summer signing of the club.

Apart from Martinez, the other new faces in Villa are striker Ollie Watkins from Brentford and right-back Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest.

The 25-year-old Traore returns to the premier league after he left Chelsea on loan to Ajax and signed permanently for Lyon.

Traore expressed excitement returning to the Premier League saying he is happy to be back.

“I’m excited to be back (in England),” Traore said.“I always wanted to come back to the Premier League.I had to follow my own way as well and gain some more experience.

“I think it is the right time to come back. I think I’m coming back as a better player, with more experience.

Dean Smith, Aston Villa head coach said: “We’re delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa. He’s a player with immense talent who will really enhance our attacking options.”

"I think I’m coming back [to the Premier League] as a better player, with more experience, and this is the right place for me to come back." 🟣#TraoréAnnounced pic.twitter.com/9rpUYWcSDU — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 19, 2020