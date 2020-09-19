Edo All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of leading thugs to the polling centre at Emokpae School, Mission Road to molest its agents.

It was one of the infractions detailed on Twitter by the party against Governor Obaseki and the PDP on Saturday.

According to APC, the attack on its agents at Emokpae was witnessed by policemen, who were seemingly indifferent.

Obaseki voted at the centre and pandemonium occurring there was reported by newsmen.

In the same Eredo, the APC posted another complaint and sent an SOS to the police:

The APC also wrote that hoodlums sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) beat up the wife of its ward chairman in Egor.

The party alleged she was beaten for confronting the hoodlums who disrupted voting exercise at the polling unit.

The tweet read: “@OfficialPDPNig thugs hijack electoral materials at Tipper Garage PU in Egor. The wife of our party chair who resisted was beaten black & blue. She has been rushed to the nearest medical facility.”

In another tweet, the (APC) called the attention of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to an alleged malpractice in Akoko Edo.

It said its agent in Ward 6 Unit 14 were driven away by the agents of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It is “PDP people” voting in the unit”, it said.

It added that the ploy was an attempt to rig out Pastor Ize-Iyamu, its flag bearer.

The APC also complained in yet another tweet that PDP agents “are reportedly splashing cash as they have commenced luring voters with ₦10k to vote for PDP’s Obaseki.

“This was reported @ several polling centres, latest being Iduowina Primary Sch, Ovia Northeast LGA, Ward 6, Unit 7”, the party said on its Edo APC Twitter handle.