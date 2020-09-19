Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, returned to action in Everton’s 5-2 drubbing of West Brom on Saturday.

There had been much speculation about his place in the team this season

This followed the addition of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucouré, and Allan Marques Loureiro in Everton squad.

Iwobi was snubbed in Everton’s starting lineup in the club opening match of the season against Tottenham and their midweek EFL cup tie against Salford City.

However, Carlo Ancelotti returned the former Arsenal man into his team against West Brom.

Iwobi came in as a substitute for Calvert-Lewin in the 71st minute as Everton ridiculed the Baggies.

Goals from Calvert-Lewin, James Rodriguez, and Michael Kean ensured Everton sealed their second win of the season.