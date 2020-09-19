Michael Adeshina

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has made some clarifications regarding the resumption of schools in Lagos state.

Sanwo-Olu, while speaking during a briefing on Saturday, said the clarifications became necessary due to the confusion generated since the original announcement was made.

Please read the governor’s clarifications below:

Dear Lagosians,

It has become necessary to issue clarifications regarding the resumption of schools, to clear any confusion that may have arisen since the original announcement was made.

It is important for all parents, guardians and stakeholders to note that there are different resumption schedules for Public and Private Schools in Lagos State.

Public Schools will adopt a phased protocol for the resumption of physical classes, as follows:

Students in JS 3 and SS 2 in public schools in Lagos State are to resume physical classes from Monday 21st September 2020.

This resumption will allow the JS 3 students to adequately revise and prepare for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Exam (BECE) organized by the Lagos State Examination Board, and scheduled for Tuesday, 6th October until Monday, 12th of Oct, 2020.

The resumption will also afford the present SS 2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SS 3. The scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will be announced in due course by the Lagos State Exam Board.

For all other public-school classes – All Primary School Classes, and JS 1, JS 2, and SS 1, announcements for resumption will be made as soon as the Lagos State Government is satisfied that all necessary resumption protocols have been put in place.

In the meantime, these yet-to-resume classes in public schools are expected to continue their lessons on our various distance learning platforms (online, radio, television and WhatsApp) pending the announcement of dates for physical resumption.